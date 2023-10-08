Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated With Tower Token

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of October 8, 2023.
OKX Wallet Now integrated with Tower Token
OKX Wallet has integrated with Tower Token, the ERC-20 fungible utility token for the Animoca Brands' Crazy Kings game franchise. Tower Token is the basis of an initiative by Animoca Brands to blend traditional Free-to-Play gaming with the Play-to-Earn potential of blockchain gaming.
To access Tower Token with OKX, users simply need to:
Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)
Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one
Connect their OKX Wallet to Tower Token via the web extension
OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.
