Borrell affirms EU’s dedication to recovering Iran nuclear agreement

(MENAFN) The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, has affirmed the EU's dedication to achieving complete compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement.



In a statement, Borrell noted that he engaged in discussions with the European signatories of the deal, namely France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, often referred to as the E3, regarding the full implementation of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).



The senior EU envoy stated in a declaration: “I remain fully committed to continuing all possible efforts towards the resumption of the full implementation of the JCPOA, a matter that was also discussed in the consultations.”



“On 14 September, I received a letter from the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom informing me about an issue concerning the implementation of Iran’s commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” he further mentioned.

