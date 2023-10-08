Qatar-Burundi Business Forum Discusses Enhancing Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber hosted the Qatari-Burundi business meeting recently to explore ways to enhance commercial and economic cooperation between the private sectors of both countries.

The meeting was led by H E Marie Chantal Nijimbere, Minister of Commerce, Transport, Industry, and Tourism of Burundi, and QC First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari, along with a crowd of businessmen from both sides.

QC board member Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli and the Burundian Ambassador to Qatar, H E Isidore Ntirampeba, attended the event.

In her remarks, the Burundian Minister H E Marie Nijimbere stressed that the delegation's visit reflected the Burundian government's interest in bolstering economic cooperation with Qatar, attracting Qatari investments to her country, and informing Qatari investors about the investment climate and opportunities in Burundi.

Nijimbere noted that there will be an increase in mutual visits and the signing of agreements between both countries in the coming period.

She highlighted the incentives offered by Burundi to attract foreign investments for the implementation of the Burundi National Vision 2040. She emphasised that her country provides an attractive investment environment, including infrastructure development, ports, airports, as well as improvements in legislation, procedures, and the financial system related to foreign investments.

The Burundian Minister called on the Qatari business community to visit Burundi and become acquainted with investment opportunities available in various sectors, including mining, industry, agriculture, textiles, and others.

For his part, Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari emphasised that this meeting comes within the framework of the distinguished relations between Qatar and Burundi and the agreements signed between them, as well as the common interest in bolstering cooperation relations between both sides.

Al Kuwari noted that, despite the distinctive relations between the two countries, their trading volume remains below expectations. He expressed hope that the coming period would witness an increase in trade exchanges between the two countries and within the private sectors of both sides. He pointed out that Qatari businessmen are keen to explore Burundi's investment climate and opportunities. He indicated that Burundi is rich in natural resources such as nickel, uranium, copper, gold, platinum, and more. He underscored the Chamber's commitment to encouraging Qatari businessmen to invest in Africa in general, stressing that Burundi offers many opportunities that attract Qatari investors willing to invest in Africa. Burundi provides multiple investment incentives and facilities, creating a safe and affordable investment environment.

During the forum, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Qatar Chamber and the Federal Chamber of Commerce and Industry to enhance cooperation between the private sectors of both countries.

The MoU was signed by Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari, QC First Vice Chairman, and Oliver Suguru, Chairman of the Federal Chamber of Commerce, and Industry. Several presentations during the meeting discussed the investment climate and opportunities available in various sectors in Burundi.

The General Director of the Burundian Development Agency, Didace Ngenkumana, presented 'Investment Opportunities in Burundi,' while the Chairman of the Burundi Federal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Oliver Suguru, discussed the 'Agriculture Sector in Burundi'.