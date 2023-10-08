Alfardan Hospitality Launches New Partnership With Fauchon In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Alfardan Hospitality is proud to announce the signing of an agreement with Fauchon in Qatar, incorporating the future opening of various shops, such as cafes, boutiques, pastries and retail concepts in The Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl and The St. Regis Doha.

With famous French delicacies including pastries, and the finest blends of tea, confectionery, delicatessen and chocolates, Fauchon offers a unique, personalized gastronomical experience for discerning luxury customers.

Combining the elegance of its designs, the finesse of its recipes, and its ancestral expertise in the composition of gift boxes, Fauchon is the reference for sophisticated gourmet in France and across the globe.

As Fauchon's unique franchisee in Qatar, Alfardan Hospitality is committed to deliver on its promise of providing luxury products and services in Qatar. This agreement was formalised through a signing ceremony attended by Samy Vischel, President of Fauchon.

Fauchon in Qatar will bring the brand's unique offerings and reputation from across the world, making it a perfect fit for Alfardan Hospitality. Fauchon has always been driven by passion, offering a new experience, and adaptive, innovative creations with gourmet flavors, inspired by seasonality and French culinary heritage. The Fauchon brand will later expand in Qatar at Kempinski Residences and Suites, Doha and The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl-Qatar.

Launched in 2006, Alfardan Hospitality, a subsidiary of Alfardan Group, looks to bring the highest levels of service experience across the group's hotel ventures with brands such as St. Regis, Kempinski, Six Senses, and Mandarin Oriental.

Alfardan Hospitality enhances their hotel properties with high-profile food and beverage outlets, each with its own creative concept and unique form of entertainment, as well as world renowned spas with a vast array of service offerings.

Fauchon, with its illustrious history dating back to 1886, is internationally acclaimed for its gourmet French cuisine.

Suitable for any kind of occasions, from home to extravagant occasions, Fauchon never fails to imagine a wide collection of delicacies. Each creation is a feast for the senses, delighting both the eyes, the smell and the taste. With 130 years of continuous innovation, Fauchon remains a global point of reference in the luxury French gastronomy Industry.