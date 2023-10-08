Audi Records Best Growth Period In Seven Years In Middle East

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Ayeni Olusegun | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: German automotive manufacturer Audi AG has recorded its best eight-month growth period in the Middle East in the last seven years. The luxury car makers are building significant momentum in the region and have already recorded a 5% growth this year in the Middle East.

“Following the successful start to the year, Audi recorded a significant increase in its year-to-date deliveries with more than 16% compared to last year. This global success is also strongly supported by the Middle East,” Vice-President Sales Overseas, Audi AG, André Konsbruck, said during the opening of Audi's stand at the Geneva International Motors Show (GIMS) Qatar.

“In the first nine months of 2023, we increased our deliveries here in the Middle East region by another 5%. After this tremendous growth of 48% last year and with the recent launch of the new Audi Q8 E-Tron and the upcoming launch of the new Audi Q6 E-Tron, we are ready for the next boost in this region because, for us at Audi, the future is electric. We are consistently and successfully pursuing our electrification roadmap,” Konsbruck added.

Commenting on Audi's GIMS participation, where the brand unveiled its Formula One car ahead of its 2026 participation as well as the Audi Q8, Konsbruck said their participation at GIMS Qatar is a clear statement of intent towards“our commitment to this region.”

“We will continue to deliver unique brands defining moments with a very strong local impact on the region. With four races already in the region, our entry into Formula 1 in 2026 will bring a further brand and image-building boost. This is truly an exciting time ahead of us,” he added.

Audi has consistently expanded its portfolio of electric vehicles with the continuous growth of EV sales and the expansion of its model range.

Also speaking at the press meet, Managing Director of Audi Middle East, Rene Koneberg, said Audi's participation in GIMS gives a preview of what will come from its flagship SUV model.

“With the introduction of the Audi Q8 E-Tron this year across the region, we are continuing to shape the exciting trends in electrification across our region with our expanding investment projects into infrastructure and various partnerships across both government and private sector,” Koneberg said.

“Our trendsetting brand entry products and a strong commitment and dedication from our business partners are a clear statement towards our future in the region. We shape the future of premium mobility, focusing on electrification,” he added.