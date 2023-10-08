Al Attiyah Second On Day 2 In Cyprus

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar's ace rally driver Nasser Al Attiyah was second in the overall standings at the end of the first leg of the 50th Anniversary edition of the Cyprus Rally, yesterday, after finishing 15.2 secs behind the leaders at the end of six stages.

Al Attiyah – fresh from winning two medals (1 bronze and 1 team silver in the Men's skeet) at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, and his French navigator Matthieu Baumel, yesterday led the two opening stages in their Volkswagen Polo GTI R5, before losing time to Cyprus duo Simos Galatariotis and Antonios Ioannou who went on to finish on top at the end of the first leg. Today, the final day of the rally, will consist of six more stages and will conclude at the Nicosia City Centre.