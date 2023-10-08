Ooredoo Revives Qatar Masters Open With Chess' Greatest Minds

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo – Qatar's favourite national telecoms and ICT provider – has announced its role to capture the imagination of chess enthusiasts everywhere by taking on a key role in relaunching the Qatar Masters Open 2023 as its official Telecom Sponsor.

The event, scheduled for October 11-20, carries a total prize fund of $120,000, with elite international players such as Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen in attendance.

The tournament holds a grand prize of $25,000 for the individual winner, and the event is set to be a unique occasion for those interested in the sport as well as those who will experience, for the first time the beauty and mastery involved in the game.

Ooredoo PR Director Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari said:“Historically, Ooredoo Qatar has used sponsorship and strategic partnerships to promote and encourage excellence and fair play.

“It makes us very proud to extend these principles into the realm of chess, helping to upgrade your world in bolstering the sport's essence of intellect and competitive spirit.

"We encourage the organisers in their goal of making the Qatar Masters Open into an annual tournament, to be held yearly from now until 2030.”

The tournament will consist of nine rounds daily, with one rest day.

Qatar Chess Association President and Chairman of Organizing Committee Mohammed Ahmed Al Mudahka said:“We are extremely grateful to Ooredoo for the sponsor of the Qatar Masters 2023. Ooredoo is a leading company who are always supporting and believing in the sports industry in many ways. This partnership will play an integral role in our tournament, which will help us in the growth and development of chess in Qatar, allowing us to take it to new heights. Qatar Masters is considered the strongest chess tournament in the world with 80 grandmasters partaking in the event, to which we couldn't achieve without this sponsorship. We greatly appreciate the support and we look forward to a long partnership with Ooredoo."