UK housing market drops significantly in September

(MENAFN) In its most recent monthly update, Halifax, a lender, reported that house prices in the UK experienced a year-on-year decline of 4.7 percent in September.



This drop is a faster decline compared to the previous month, which saw a 4.5 percent decrease, and it marks the most significant annual fall in over 14 years, according to the data. As a result of this decline, the average cost of a house in the UK has decreased by £14,000 (equivalent to USD17,100) compared to the peak observed in August last year.



The report states that the price of an average home in the UK has now regressed to levels last seen in early 2022, hovering around USD340,000.



“Activity levels continue to look subdued compared to recent years, with industry data showing lower levels of new instructions to sell homes and agreed sales,” Kim Kinnaird, executive of Halifax Mortgages, declared.



As stated by Kinnaird, the main determining factor is borrowing costs, with a focus on how the increased interest rates have affected mortgage affordability.



“Against this backdrop, homeowners inevitably become more realistic about their target selling price, reflecting what has increasingly become a buyer’s market,” she continued.

