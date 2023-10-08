NAC's Central Business District To Become Major Attraction For Global Companies: PM

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said that significant progress has been made on the Central Business District, which is nearing completion. He explained that all work on the project is expected to be completed within a few months. He considered the project to be one of the icons of the New Administrative Capital, which boasts many outstanding projects that are being built for future generations.

This came during his press statements following his tour of several projects in the New Administrative Capital on Saturday, where he also inaugurated a conference of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO). Madbouli noted that the conference highlighted Egyptian efforts in areas relevant to the work of the organization, particularly the empowerment of Egyptian youth and the vision of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi regarding scholarships for Muslim countries and a fund to support innovators and talents in the Muslim world.

Madbouly also said that after the conference, he inspected the progress of work on several projects in the New Administrative Capital.



He stressed that the scale of the achievement is significant, given that the New Administrative Capital was just a desert with no value less than seven years ago. However, thanks to the vision of the Egyptian state to double the Egyptian population, this site was selected based on the visions of urban, economic, and social planners, and construction began. Madbouly added that the speed of construction is linked to a high level of execution, and that the volume of work in the New Administrative Capital has created hundreds of thousands of jobs in Egypt.

Madbouly also pointed out that the Financial District will become one of the most important destinations for attracting global companies to open offices in Egypt, providing jobs for Egyptian youth.

He added that his tour also included inspecting the construction of two residential neighborhoods in the New Administrative Capital and following up on their progress. He noted that the R3 neighborhood has been completed in its entirety and that services have begun.



He also said that a large number of families have moved into the neighborhood, and that more families will move in over the coming period. He added that a number of employees in the New Administrative Capital have booked units in this residential neighborhood.

The Egyptian Prime Minister stressed that the R3 neighborhood is a high-end residential neighborhood that is being built for young people and children to enjoy a high quality of life, in terms of the level of finishing, the excellent planning, the distinctive design, the open green spaces, the pedestrian paths, and the children's play areas.

Madbouly also noted that his tour included the R5 neighborhood, which began construction at a later stage. It is known as the New Garden City and is characterized by a striking style that revives the urban fabric of the Garden City area in downtown Cairo. All work is being done at the highest level. He said that the coming period will include more visits to each area or major project to follow up on the volume of work being done in this regard.