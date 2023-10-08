People-To-People Connections, Cultural Exchange Crucially Important For Future Of Korea-Egypt Ties: Ambassador

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The South Korean Ambassador to Egypt, Ambassador KIM Yonghyon, believes that people-to-people connections and cultural exchange are crucially important for the future of the ties between Korea and Egypt.

He expressed great pleasure in noticing a real affinity between the two countries that transcends geographical distance and different cultural legacies.

The Ambassador highlighted the popularity of Korean culture, including K-Pop, K-Dramas, K-Movies, and K-Food, among young Egyptians. This growing interest in the“Korean Wave” has also led to an increased interest in studying the Korean language. He expressed gratitude to Egyptians for their love for Korea.

In turn, Koreans are increasingly fascinated by the depth of Egyptian culture and the beauty of its nature.

Ambassador KIM mentioned that the number of Korean tourists visiting Egypt is recovering to pre-pandemic levels, although he believes it is still below its potential. He hopes that more Koreans will have the chance to experience Egypt's wonderful cultural and historical heritage and meet friendly Egyptians.

He thanked the Korean community in Egypt for their invaluable contributions to deepening friendly relations between the two nations and promoting economic cooperation and cultural understanding. Ambassador KIM highlighted the sister cities between the two countries, such as Cairo and Seoul, Alexandria and Inchon, Luxor and KyungJu, and Sharm El-Sheikh and Jeju, as important connections.

He concluded by expressing hope that the Korean community will continue to be an inspiring foundation for steadfast and close ties, serving as a firm bond and bridge of friendship between the two peoples.