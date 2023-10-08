Over 1M Russians economically bankrupt since 2015

(MENAFN) Over one million Russians have been announced economically bankrupt by courts in the eight years that passed since the start of the judicial insolvency process in the nation in 2015, a Russian business outlet mentioned in its report on Friday, quoting formal figures.



Statistics revealed that since the beginning of 2023, approximately 250,000 debtors have experienced the procedure, increasing 28.8 percent on a yearly basis.



Meanwhile, the report noted that the rate of expansion in bankruptcy proceedings is decelerating. In 2020, the number of financially insolvent individuals in Russia surged by 72.6 percent, whereas in 2021 and 2022, the increases were 62 percent and 44.2 percent, correspondingly.



According to experts interviewed by RBK, it is anticipated that the trend of an increasing number of individuals considering the option of pursuing judicial bankruptcy will persist. This trend is primarily driven by recently enacted laws designed to safeguard the rights of debtors.



In August, Leader Vladimir Putin of Russia approved legislation that expands the accessibility of a streamlined bankruptcy process. The new regulations stipulate that an individual can be declared bankrupt if their debt falls within the range of at least 25,000 rubles (equivalent to USD250) but not exceeding USD10,000. This marks a notable change from the previous threshold, which ranged from USD500 to USD5,000.

