Sri Lankan Injured In Clashes Between Israel And Palestine

One Sri Lankan has been reported injured so far in the clashes between Israel and Palestine, the Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry said.

The Sri Lanka Missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah are monitoring the situation closely and are in contact with Sri Lankans living in the affected areas.

Sri Lanka is deeply concerned about the attacks and escalation of violence and the resulting loss of life in Israel and Palestine.

“We extend our deepest condolences to all those who lost loved ones and express our sympathies to the affected families,” the Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry said.

Sri Lanka called for an immediate halt to violence and called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to prevent further civilian casualties.

Sri Lanka remains committed to supporting a negotiated settlement in line with internationally agreed parameters of two states living side by side on the basis of the 1967 borders.