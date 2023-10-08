Russia begins natural gas transfers to Central Asia

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Russia started natural gas transfers to Uzbekistan through Kazakhstan. Leader Vladimir Putin took part in a formal launch ceremony together with his Kazakh and Uzbek equivalents, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as well as Shavkat Mirzoyev.



As stated by the Russian head of state, the scheme is jointly advantageous and intends to boost energy security in the area. Although the majority of the flows are directed towards Uzbekistan, a portion of them is going to be redirected to the northeastern areas of Kazakhstan, which shares a border with Russia.



“The implementation of this project will have obvious benefits for all three countries. Uzbekistan will get an additional source of energy, allowing it to guarantee an uninterrupted supply of heat and electricity to households and socially important facilities. Kazakhstan will be able to solve the issue of gasification of its northern and eastern regions; Gazprom is already working out appropriate routes and parameters of gas supply,” Putin stated at the launch ceremony.



The scheme is going to also help Russia “confirm its status as a reliable supplier of natural gas,” he continued, indicating that the scheme might in time extend to involve more purchasers.

MENAFN08102023000045015839ID1107207529