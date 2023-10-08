GCC stocks face continuing risks

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets were mostly seeing a negative outlook as traders could continue to consider the decline in oil prices as well as the developments in monetary policy expectations.

The Dubai stock market stabilized to a certain extent after a small correction. The main index could continue to see a strong performance thanks to the favorable economic conditions locally and the positive sentiment among investors that was fueled by the surge in stocks for most of this year. At the same time, concerns about monetary policy could weigh on the market to a certain extent.

The Abu Dhabi stock market remained under pressure as investors monitored the developments around monetary policy expectations. While the main index remains near the price levels recorded during the last two months it could see additional price corrections if oil prices continue to decline.

The Qatari stock market continued to slide overall, accelerating its fall toward the end of the week. The market was weighed by deteriorating sentiment among investors as well as by the volatility in energy markets. A more constant rise in natural gas prices could support Qatari stocks and help limit losses.

The Saudi stock market closed the week below its previous low and could continue to see selling pressures as traders consider the developments in oil markets. The decline in crude prices as well as the Saudi production cuts could create additional economic risks in the medium term. However, a reversal in oil prices could help the main index return to the upside.





MENAFN08102023006667014463ID1107207510