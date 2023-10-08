Death Toll From Herat Quakes Surges Past 2,000

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The death toll from strong earthquakes that shook western Herat province has risen to 2,025, more than 1,200 wounded and over 1,320 homes completely destroyed.

The magnitude 6.3 earthquake, followed by strong aftershocks, jolted Herat and neighbouring provinces on Saturday.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, quoted a spokesman for the Natural Disaster Management Authority as saying that 2,053 people had lost their lives and 1,240 more wounded.

He said 1,320 houses completely damaged and the rescue operation is still underway in the affected areas and the toll may further rise. Most of the casualties happened in Zinda Jan and Ghorian districts of the province.

Maulvi Musa Ashari, the Disaster Management Authority head, told Pajhwok Afghan News the earthquake had razed 12 villages and wounded 600 people in the two districts.

But the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs put the toll at 100 dead and over 500 injured.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, deputy spokesman for economic affairs, expressed his condolences to the dead and injured.

Baradar directed local organisations to reach earthquake-hit areas as soon as possible to help take the injured to hospital, provide shelter for the homeless and deliver food to survivors.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) wrote on its X handle that it had sent medicine and medical supplies to Herat hospitals for the treatment of the injured. It promised providing further necessary assistance.

