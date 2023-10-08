Captured Israeli Officers, Soldiers Held In“Safe Places”: Hamas Armed Wing

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), announced on Saturday that the Israeli officers and soldiers it captured earlier in the day are being held in“safe places” in Gaza.

In a brief statement, Abu Obida, spokesperson of the armed group, said they have captured“dozens of Israeli officers and soldiers, and they have been secured in safe places and resistance tunnels.”

Early this morning, Hamas launched a sudden military operation against Israel, firing thousands of rockets at Israeli cities.

In addition, dozens of its militants infiltrated Israeli towns adjacent to the coastal enclave and opened fires at Israeli settlers, killing some of them and capturing others.

In response, the Israeli army attacked tens of military sites and residential buildings in Gaza, killing at least 198 Palestinians. ■

