UPDATE- VSP Press Release/Missing Hiker/Westminster Barracks

Search and Rescue teams located Alexis Newsome at 0225 hours. Newsome was able to walk out of the woods under her own power and was subsequently transported to the medical center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1006799

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Steven Coote

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: October 7, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hawk Mountain (Harris Road area) in Baltimore, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Lost Hiker

MISSING PERSON: Alexis Newsome

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Saturday, 10/7/23 at about 1854 hours troopers from the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks were notified of a missing person/overdue hiker in the area of Harris Rd in Baltimore, VT. Troopers responded and spoke with the complainant, Tyler Wakefield.

Wakefield reported that he and Newsome entered the woods from the area of Harris Road at about 1700 hours. Wakefield advised that he and Newsome were hunting and separated in the woods so she could“push” deer his way, however after not seeing or hearing from her after about 45 minutes he returned to their car as they originally planned. After waiting a period of time and not contacting her, Wakefield reported her missing to police.

Newsome is described as a white female, approximately 5'7”, 105lbs with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a camo jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.

VSP search and rescue teams, Vermont Fish and Game, and Springfield Fire responded to the area and are actively coordinating a search of the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600. Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

No further information at this time.

Lieutenant Steven Coote

Station Commander

Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 442-5421