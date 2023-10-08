Twin Afghanistan earthquakes kill, injure hundreds

(MENAFN) Western Afghanistan experienced two powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquakes striking within a half-hour of each other, resulting in a significant loss of life and injuries, along with the destruction of approximately 600 homes.



These twin quakes occurred on a Saturday morning to the west of Herat City and led to an estimated 320 casualties, as reported by the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Afghanistan, although this figure remains unconfirmed. Initial assessments by local authorities indicated a death toll of 100, with at least 500 people sustaining injuries.



“Partners and local authorities anticipate the number of casualties to increase as search and rescue efforts continue amid reports that some people may be trapped under collapsed buildings,” the OCHA declared. The fatalities happened in eight towns throughout Herat as well as Zenda Jan districts.



The earthquakes have resulted in the displacement of numerous families, with an estimated 300 families relocated to Herat City, where they found refuge in vacant structures, as per the information provided by the OCHA. Additionally, a substantial number of injured villagers were receiving critical trauma care at the provincial hospital located in Herat City.

