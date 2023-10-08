Kerala: Youth Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl In Idukki

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Idukki: A youth was arrested for molesting and raping a minor girl in an orphanage in Idukki. The accused, identified as Sijukumar, a native of Kollam Karakode, was arrested in Idukki.

The police said that Siju took the girl to a deserted place near Varkala Beach and raped her. The girl disclosed the harassment during counseling at the institution where she was studying. The court remanded the accused under the POSCO section.

Meanwhile, a man was arrested for giving a fake promise of marriage to a woman and cheating her in exchange for money and property. The accused, identified as Sebastian, a native of Pathanamthitta Ranni, was arrested by the Chengannur Police.

The woman stated that " He used to make me believe that we would get married. He introduced himself as a government official. Later, he bought Rs 5 lakhs several times. He took 11 lambs from my yard and stated that he would return when the lambs were grown up."

The accused was arrested at Ranni bus station after an investigation conducted by the police for the past month. The police said that he has cheated many women in this way. The accused was produced in court and remanded.