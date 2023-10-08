Nushrratt Bharuccha In Israel: Actress Spotted Singing With Tsahi Halevi Before Hamas Attack (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After the Hamas terror strike, Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is stuck in Israel. The actress was in Israel for the Haifa International Film Festival, which included her film Akelli. Her team has been unable to contact her since Saturday, but Israeli government sources told CNN News18 that Nushrratt had arrived at the airport but has missed her departure owing to the commotion. While everyone waits for Nushrratt's response, a video of her from the film festival has gone viral. Nushrratt was seen singing with Iraeli singer Tsahi Halevi in the video.

Nushratt was spotted performing Amitabh Bachchan's Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan from the 1981 film Yaarana. Tsahi Halevi accompanied her. The two sung the song jointly while the audience applauded. Nushrratt Bharuccha and Tsahi Halevi were spotted posing together in another picture.

Akelli starred Nushratt Bharuccha as the lead, with Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous also playing important parts. In India, the film was released earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Nushrratt was stuck in Israel as Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel at daybreak on Saturday on the Jewish high festival of Simchat Torah, combining gunmen breaching security barriers with a volley of missiles fired from Gaza. Following the incident, Israel and Palestine declared war on one other. Since the assaults, approximately 500 people have perished, according to reports.

PM Benjamin Netanyahu in a video statement, said Israel "was at war" and said Hamas would "pay a price" for launching an attack on Israel.

