Nushrratt Bharuccha Stuck In Israel: 7 Unknown Facts About The Actress

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nushrratt Bharuccha flew to Israel to attend the Haifa International Film Festival and currently, the actress' team is unable to connect with her.





7 unknown facts about the actress

Nushrratt Bharuccha

was in Israel to attend the Haifa International Film Festival.



If you thought Nushrratt made her film debut with 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', you are mistaken. In 2006, she debuted in the film industry with the film 'Jai Santoshi Maa'.



Nushrratt Bharuccha had auditioned for the Hollywood film 'Slumdog Millionaire' because they thought she was too beautiful for the role of a slum girl.

The 38-year-old has appeared on the Times' list of the 50 Most Desirable Women several times.

Nushrratt

graduated with a degree in Fine Arts from

Jai Hind College in Mumbai.



She made her acting debut in the 2002 television series 'Kittie Party' in which she played a small role.

She appeared in a film called 'Chhorii' which was her debut film as a sole female protagonist.