Nushrratt Bharuccha Is Safe! Actress Reaches Israel Airport, To Reach India Soon

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Good news for Nushrratt Bharuccha fans! The actress has finally been contacted and has arrived at the Israel airport and is said to board a flight to India very soon.

The actress was in Israel for the Haifa International Film Festival and had lost contact with her crew. This created concerns for the actress, however, it is said that the actress has already arrived at the Israeli airport and will catch an aircraft back to India.



The 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actress

had been stranded in Israel due to the continuing fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. She has finally arrived at an Israeli airport and will be departing for India soon. She was also advised that she would be returning on connecting flights because she could not arrange a direct trip. More information has not been released for safety reasons.

When the actress was not able to reach out, one of her team members released a statement saying, "Nushrratt has unfortunately been stranded in Israel. She had flown in for the Haifa International Film Festival.

The last time I spoke with her was at 12:30 p.m. earlier today (October 7), when she was secure in a basement. Further specifics on safety precautions cannot be revealed. We haven't been able to connect since then. We're trying to get Nushrratt back to India safely, and we hope she returns in good health and unharmed."

The 38-year-old was last seen in

Pranay Meshram's thriller drama 'Akelli' in which Nushrat played the lead role.

