Amazon Sale 2023: 5 Top Laptop Deals You Can't Miss

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) With the start of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023, the holiday season has begun. Amazon's brand-new sale has bargains and savings on a variety of goods, including wearable technology, cameras, computers, tablets, smartphones, and laptops. In addition to the price reduction, using an SBI credit or debit card to make a purchase entitles you to an immediate 10 percent discount.

Asus Vivobook 14

This holiday season, the 14-inch FHD Asus Vivobook 14 is at Rs. 33,990 on Amazon, 33% less than when it first went on sale for Rs. 55,990. Additionally, it may be used with an exchange offer for up to Rs. 14,650. It has an Intel Core i3 11th Generation CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The laptop is powered by Windows 11.

Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Max

This 15-6-inch display notebook with 3.2K resolution can be the best option if you frequently vouch for Xiaomi items. The ultra-thin and very light notebook is powered by an Intel Core i5 11th generation CPU. It runs Windows 11 and has 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. MS Office version 2021 is preinstalled on the laptop. For simple login, it also has a fingerprint sensor. It is presently available with an exchange at a discounted price of Rs. 46,990.

Samsung Galaxy Book3

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 has a reduced price of Rs. 69,990 and comes with an exchange incentive of up to Rs. 14,650. It is powered by an Intel Core i5 13th Gen CPU. It has 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. It has Windows 11 Home pre-installed and is tiny and light. The display of the Galaxy Book3 is 15.6 inches.

HP Laptop 15s

One may get an HP Laptop 15s, which has a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU with Iris Xe graphics, for less than Rs. 1,00,000. A 15 FHD display is included with the laptop, which has a reduced price of Rs. 63,990. It has 512GB of storage and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. Windows 11 is already preinstalled on it.

Acer Aspire Lite

The 11th Gen Intel Core i3-powered Acer Aspire Lite laptop is an excellent alternative in the sub-Rs. 50,000 price range. It is being sold on Amazon for just Ra. 27,990, a 38 percent discount from the original list price. In addition to bank promotions and cash back, the firm also gives an exchange discount of up to Rs. 14,650. It sports a metal body and a 15-6-inch FHD display. The laptop has 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, and it runs Windows 11 Home.

