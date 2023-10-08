Chole Bhature To Pav Bhaji: 7 Indian Sunday Brunch Ideas

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sunday brunch in India often combines traditional flavors with modern twists. Here are 7 sunday brunch ideas tailored for Indian preferences.

Sunday brunch in India often combines traditional flavors with modern twists. Here are 7 sunday brunch ideas tailored for Indian preferences.

Offer spicy chickpea curry (chole) alongside deep-fried bread (bhature) for a North Indian favorite that's perfect for a leisurely sunday brunch.

Serve crispy dosas filled with spiced potato masala. Accompany them with coconut chutney and tangy sambar for a classic South Indian brunch.

Pair soft idlis with crispy medu vadas, served with coconut chutney and sambar for a delightful South Indian brunch.

Offer a variety of stuffed parathas, including aloo paratha (potato-stuffed) and gobhi paratha (cauliflower-stuffed), with assorted pickles and yogurt.

Set up a chaat station with dahi puri, sev puri, and other popular street foods, topped with chutneys and garnishes.

Prepare a spicy egg bhurji (scrambled eggs) and serve it with flaky, layered parathas for a hearty and protein-rich brunch.

Pav Bhaji is a spicy vegetable curry (bhaji) served with buttered bread rolls (pav). It is a highly prefered dish for sunday brunch.