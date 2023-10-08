Curly Hair 101: 5 Tips To Maintain Your Locks

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Maintaining curly hair can be a bit challenging, but with the right care and techniques, you can keep your curls looking healthy and defined. Here are five hacks to help you maintain curly hair.



5 hacks to maintain curly hair

Curly hair tends to be drier so it's crucial to keep it well-hydrated. Use a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner formulated for curly hair to maintain moisture balance.

Curly hair doesn't need to be washed as frequently as straight hair. Overwashing can strip natural oils and cause dryness.

Try to wash your hair 2-3 times a week or as needed.



Traditional towels can cause frizz and disrupt your curl pattern. Instead, use a microfiber towel to blot your hair gently after washing. This reduces friction and minimizes frizz.

Excessive heat styling can damage curly hair. Whenever possible, let your hair air dry instead of using a blow dryer.

Curly hair is prone to split ends, which can make your curls look less defined. Schedule regular trims every 8-12 weeks to keep your ends healthy and maintain your hair's shape.