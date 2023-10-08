7 war movies to watch on Netflix

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are seven war movies that were available on Netflix.
Directed by Sam Mendes, "1917" is a visually stunning war film that follows two British soldiers tasked with delivering a critical message across enemy lines during World War I.
This war drama is set during the Iraq War and follows a group of American soldiers tasked with repairing a water pumping station in a dangerous region.
The King stars Timothée Chalamet as King Henry V of England. The film follows his journey from a reluctant prince to a heroic leader during the Hundred Years' War.
This war film depicts the Battle of Midway during World War II, a pivotal naval battle between the United States and Japan. It offers a gripping portrayal of the conflict.
Based on real events, this film tells the story of a small group of Irish UN peacekeepers who face overwhelming odds during a siege in the Congo in the 1960s.
Starring Brad Pitt, "Fury" is set during the final days of World War II and follows a tank crew as they embark on a dangerous mission behind enemy lines in Nazi Germany.
Directed by Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk" is a gripping war film that depicts the evacuation of Allied soldiers from the beaches of Dunkirk during World War II.
