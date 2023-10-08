Biden plans to request USD100B for Kyiv

(MENAFN) US Leader Joe Biden is allegedly planning on a possible “one-and-done” Ukraine assistance request that will be so large, he would not require any additional budgetary authorizations from Congress until after the 2024 presidential election, as stated by a newspaper on Saturday.



According to the British publication, which cited people involved with White House negotiations, the fresh aid request might be as much as USD100 billion, which would be sufficient to stop ongoing legislative disputes that would interfere with Biden's chances of winning re-election next year.



The USD24 billion budget proposal that US House legislators removed from the stopgap spending package that they enacted last week to prevent a government shutdown would be dwarfed by such a proposal.



“The big package idea is firmly supported by many throughout the administration,” the newspaper’s reporter declared. “Supporters of Ukraine want this to be a one-and-done, big bill, and then not have to deal with it until after the next election.”



The Biden administration is working urgently to identify interim measures to ensure a continued supply of funds and weaponry to support Ukraine in its battle against Russian forces until a significant aid package is approved by Congress. One potential option under consideration involves accessing approximately $650 million in funding through a grant program administered by the US State Department.

