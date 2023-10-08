(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MACAU, October 8 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Koinu" Update Time: 2023-10-08 13:15

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect Typhoon Signal No.8 16:30 on 8th Oct. Will be issued "blue" Storm Surge Warning 02:00 PM on Oct. 8th Will be issued

Typhoon "Koinu" is moving slowly, and will enter the 100 km range of Macau at this afternoon. Although the circulation of "Koinu" is small, its associated zone of gale wind will affect Macau. Therefore, SMG will issue Tropical Cyclone Signal No.8 NE at 16:30 today.

Affected by the rainbands of "Koinu", the local wind will continue to strengthen and reach wind force levels 6 to 8 with gusts on Sunday (8th). Showers will become more frequent and heavy at times on Sunday (8th) and Monday (9th).

Meanwhile, since the forecast track of "Koinu" is more northward than expected, there may be flooding below 0.5 meters caused by a storm surge in low-lying areas between midnight and morning on Monday (9th). Blue storm surge warning will be issued at 2:00 p.m. today. The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.