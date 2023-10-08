Fileport Launched Innovative File Transfer Platform For Seamless Sharing

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Fileport launched a groundbreaking file transfer platform, redefining speed, security, and simplicity in digital sharing.

Austin, Tx, 5th October 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Fileport recently introduced a file transfer platform that aims to revolutionize traditional file sharing. In order to provide a seamless file transfer experience, Fileport places a strong emphasis on speed and simplicity. Unlike conventional methods, Fileport enables users to initiate the download of uploaded files almost immediately, providing a significant advantage in situations where time is of the essence. In addition, the platform supports the creation of photobooks , allowing users to easily compile photo and video collections for sharing.







Image credits: Fileport

Fileport is equipped with features that facilitate file exchange. Users can store files up to 2 terabytes in size with built-in data integrity safeguards. Robust encryption guarantees security, while download statistics provide insights and email alerts. Multiple team members can be invited easily, making collaboration simple. These features create an efficient and secure environment for file exchange.

Regarding functionality, Fileport's file transfer procedure is simple. Users have the option of clicking the“Send” icon or dragging files into the browser window. The recipient can stream the file or folder as the transfer progresses. The security of files is a top priority, and strong encryption measures are in place. Those with a Pro account can increase the security of their files by adding passwords. Account creation is optional, but it offers additional benefits.

The complimentary tier of the platform permits users to upload files and folders up to 2 gigabytes in size, with minimal restrictions on daily upload limits and email notifications. Fileport Pro users can send files up to 2 terabytes in size without being subject to these restrictions. The platform also facilitates the creation of photobooks, which require at least two media files and a file size of 10 kilobytes.

By inviting coworkers to join their Fileport Pro account, users can increase their capacity for teamwork, with each member obtaining 2 terabytes of storage space.

Fileport is poised to offer a file transfer alternative that combines reliability with ease of use. Visit for more information.

About Fileport

Fileport is an industry-leading file transmission and storage platform that simplifies the sharing and management of digital assets. With a commitment to speed, security, and simplicity, Fileport enables users to transmit and store files up to 2 terabytes in size, regardless of network conditions, while maintaining data integrity. Their platform employs industry-standard encryption to protect your data and provides granular control over file permissions.