Smartproxy Achieves The EWDCI Certified Designation: Leading The Way In Ethical Web Data Collection Practices

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) London, Uk, 5th October 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Smartproxy, a provider of proxy and web data collection solutions, announces its participation in the Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative (EWDCI) accreditation program. This initiative has empowered Smartproxy, alongside other eligible companies, to attain the EWDCI Certified designation, making a significant milestone in the realm of ethical web data collection.







Smartproxy's mission is to deliver value while upholding the principles of fairness, transparency, and industry best practices. This commitment to ethical web data practices led Smartproxy to become a co-founding member of the EWDCI and earn the EWDCI Certified accreditation. The initiative is an international consortium of web data aggregation business leaders focused on encouraging dialogue and improving digital peace of mind for both consumers and companies.

In recent months, the EWDCI has developed a set of core principles , focusing on legality, ethics, ecosystem engagement, and social responsibility. Today, the EWDCI encourages companies to apply to be EWDCI Certified and contribute in the conversation to enhancing these principles. Participation in the EWDCI accreditation program reflects the commitment to these agreed-upon principles and the highest degree of ethics when collecting public web data, while also pushing forward the industry's best practices and accountability.

In the evolving landscape of web data collection, the EWDCI plays a significant role in shaping positive and beneficial uses of the important abilities and potential of data collection and aggregation at scale. Smartproxy takes pride in its contributions to this ongoing journey and eagerly anticipates a promising future for this initiative.

To learn more, visit the Smartproxy website .