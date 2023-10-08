Vinfast VF 8 And VF 9: An In-Depth Look At Safety Features

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) VinFast's VF 8 and VF 9 electric vehicles set new safety standards with advanced features like ADAS and 11 airbags. The VF 9 model adds convenience with features like Blind Spot Detection and Traffic Jam Assist, showcasing VinFast's commitment to safety and convenience.

Los Angeles, US, 5th October 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Looking for a new car involves more than just preferences and performance; but also of responsibility. Buyers opting for an electric vehicle have consciously chosen to prioritize safety. VinFast shares this commitment by giving paramount importance to the safety of its owners. This dedication reflects a shared ethos of ensuring the well-being of both drivers and passengers, fostering a secure and comfortable driving experience.

VinFast's VF 8 and VF 9 models place an emphasis on advanced safety features, setting a new standard for vehicle safety. One of the key components of this safety suite is the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which encompasses a range of cutting-edge technologies. The ADAS includes features such as Highway Assist (Level 2), which offers support for long highway journeys, and Adaptive Cruise Assist, which intelligently adjusts the vehicle's speed to maintain a safe following distance from other vehicles. To address emergency situations swiftly, the Auto Emergency Brake system is integrated, providing a rapid response to critical moments. Drivers are also supported by a heads-up display that projects important information onto the windshield of the electric vehicle , allowing drivers to stay focused on the road without distractions. Furthermore, a driver monitoring system is in place to ensure constant driver vigilance, helping prevent accidents caused by fatigue or distraction.

In addition to these intelligent driving aids, VinFast's commitment to safety extends to passive protection as well. Both models are equipped with a remarkable 11 airbags, significantly surpassing the industry standard. This abundance of airbags ensures that various areas of the vehicle's interior are cushioned, mitigating the impact on passengers. Moreover, in the unfortunate event of an accident, the ADAS is poised to act as a lifeline, as it can promptly alert emergency services using the Auto E-call feature and the Emergency SOS button. This comprehensive safety approach, combining proactive and reactive safety measures, underscores VinFast's unwavering commitment to delivering a secure and responsible driving experience.

The VF 9 model further distinguishes itself with an array of advanced safety features that elevate the driving experience to an unprecedented level of convenience and security. The VF 9 boasts Blind Spot Detection, a radar-based system that provides timely warnings about fast-moving objects approaching from behind or lingering in the vehicle's blind spots, ensuring safer lane change maneuvers.

Moreover, the VF 9 features Traffic Jam Assist (Level 2), enhancing its capabilities in navigating congested roadways with ease. The inclusion of Highway Assist (Level 2) showcases the electric vehicle's proficiency in providing a safer and more relaxed experience during highway travel.

When considering vehicle safety, it's clear that the VinFast VF 8 and VF 9 have left a lasting impression. VinFast's unwavering dedication to safety, underscored by a comprehensive suite of advanced features, offers a compelling case for prospective buyers. The inclusion of cutting-edge technologies like the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), abundant airbags, and innovative conveniences such as Smart Summon Mode and Blind Spot Detection are a resounding endorsement of VinFast's focus on setting industry benchmarks for safety.