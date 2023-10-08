Pwc Advocates Broader Blockchain Usage To Achieve Financial Inclusion

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Financial inclusion emerges as a pressing global issue in the modern era. Blockchain technology and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) stand at the forefront of solutions. PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) recently shed light on the critical need for blockchain to tackle the expanding financial inclusion challenge.

Financial exclusion continues to be a substantial hurdle worldwide. Over 1.4 billion individuals remain deprived of essential financial services or bank accounts . Notably, 43% of people in developing nations have never engaged in online transactions. These PwC statistics underline an urgent need for accessible financial systems globally.

A notable shift towards digital financial solutions is the growing interest in Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs ), especially in developing countries. According to a recent survey by the CFA Institute, only 37% of respondents from developed nations favored CBDCs. However, a significant 61% in emerging markets showed a preference. The stark contrast underscores the appeal of digital currencies in regions facing financial inclusion barriers.

It's remarkable that 130 nations, representing 98% of the global economy, are on the path of exploring CBDC implementation. Among them, G20 nations vehemently advance their agendas to roll out CBDCs shortly.

For instance, India witnessed a robust enrollment of consumers and merchants in its CBDC pilot. The goal? Exploring the e-rupee's viability as a digital monetary alternative. The proactive strides towards CBDC pilot programs are evident in over 20 countries, underlining a global momentum towards digital financial solutions.

The recent PwC report accentuates the exponential growth of innovative solutions within blockchain networks, marking a significant stride towards financial inclusion. A notable aspect is the burgeoning number of stablecoins, now tallying nearly 200, providing a stable digital asset alternative pegged to traditional fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar.

The advent of stablecoins offers hope for countless individuals in developing countries, where access to traditional financial institutions remains a constraint. Additionally, PwC identifies the emergence of crypto platforms, enabling digital wallet creation on blockchain networks. These platforms not only provide a haven for stablecoins but also offer yield-generation opportunities.

The post PwC Advocates Broader Blockchain Usage To Achieve Financial Inclusion appeared first on CryptoMode .