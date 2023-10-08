Saudi Airlines Catering Company Is Now CATRION New Brand Identity Integrates Goals Of Vision 2030

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The unveiling of the new brand identity signifies a new phase of expansion and diversification for the company, both locally and globally .

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Airlines Catering Company, a leading Saudi Arabian conglomerate, has announced the unveiling of its new brand identity, CATRION, reflecting its renewed vision of purpose and growth in line with the forward-looking goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The new brand identity marks a significant milestone in the company's 40-year legacy as CATRION embarks on a new era of expansion on a global level and beyond its core competencies in aviation catering, which currently accounts for 76 percent of its revenues. The company will also embrace new opportunities in retail, healthcare, railways, and integrated facilities management.

CATRION's new balanced business approach targets 50 percent revenue contribution from non-aviation activities. This strategic objective will be achieved by seizing growth prospects presented by Vision 2030's Giga projects, as well as actively pursuing mergers and acquisitions.

As a key player in the Saudi hospitality and catering sector, Saudi Airlines Catering Company, now CATRION, has evolved over the past four decades to offer an integrated range of services that cater to the specific needs of each Giga project. Under its aviation operations, the company enhanced its capacity to serve 72 million in-flight meals annually and can cater to 320,000 flights as of 2023. Today, CATRION operates 37 airport lounges across Saudi Arabia and served 2 million guests in 2022.

CATRION's transformation as a steadfast partner in the Kingdom's economic growth led to the expansion of the Catering & Facilities (C&F) division, which generated 21 percent of its revenues in 2022. The company's non-aviation operations encompass laundry services, religious tourism hospitality, corporate hospitality, and sports/entertainment catering.

Mohammed Abdulaziz Al Sarhan, Chairman, CATRION, said:“Our unwavering commitment to innovation has been the hallmark of the continued growth and success of CATRION. The new brand positioning signifies the bold direction we are taking and reflects the company's energy and dynamism at this exciting point in our evolution. Looking ahead, we aspire to make significant inroads into new sectors to fulfil the mandate of Vision 2030 and contribute to the diversification of the Kingdom's economy.”

Commenting on the new brand identity, Wajdy M. Al-Ghabban, Chief Executive Officer of CATRION, said:“For over 40 years, CATRION has been elevating customer experiences through its commitment to excellence, quality, and attention to detail while continuously diversifying its operations into the Kingdom's new growth industries. The new identity will further expedite this growth trajectory and accelerate the company's movement into the future as a proud Saudi brand for the world.”

Going forward, CATRION's core values of reliability, sustainability, and innovation and its commitment to people and all stakeholders across the value chain will continue to power its growth as the company continuously innovates to meet evolving customer needs. Leveraging automation and digitalisation, it aims to increase operational efficiency, strengthen cybersecurity protections, rapidly scale non-aviation offerings, and build competencies of employees to nurture future Saudi leaders.

CATRION will also deepen its commitment to sustainability practices and ESG principles and continue expanding its core in-flight catering services and airport lounge network while forging new partnerships and contracts in aviation and non-aviation sectors.

CATRION's new brand identity was unveiled at a launch held on October 4, in the presence of more than 250 guests and industry professionals.

About CATRION:

CATRION, is a leading Saudi Arabian conglomerate, with a 40-year history of excellence and innovation. Initially conceived to provide catering services to Saudia, it diversified into in-flight services, retail, healthcare, railways, and integrated facilities management. Its Culinary Academy nurtures talent and provides world-class culinary education.

The company's commitment to quality, safety, and sustainability has earned it a trusted name in the aviation as well as non-aviation industries and its success is attributed to its dedication to continuous improvement, innovation, and sustainability.

CATRION aligns with national and international development objectives, including Vision 2030 and UN SDGs. The company aims to generate half of its revenues from non-aviation activities and mergers and acquisitions will be key to achieving its strategic goals.