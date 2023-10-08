Al Ansari Financial Services' Board Recommends AED 300 Million Interim Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC [DFM: ALANSARI], (the“Group”), one of the leading integrated financial services groups in the UAE, announced that its Board of Directors have proposed an interim dividend payment of AED 300 million (4.0 fils per share), subject to shareholders' approval at its upcoming General Assembly and compliance with all necessary regulatory requirements.

The proposed AED 300 million payout is in line with its previously announced dividend policy of distributing AED 600 million with respect to 2023 earnings with the first half of the payment being made in 2023 and the second half of the payment being made in 2024.