Rixos Hotels Egypt Hosting One Of The Biggest Indian Convention CREDAI NATCON 2023

CREDAI, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India, is set to take place its prestigious 21st Edition of the National Convention (NATCON) at the internationally renowned Rixos properties, Rixos Premium Seagate, and Rixos Sharm El Sheikh from the 5th to 8th of October.

Having this first Indian convention as big as this to happen in Egypt, the event's goal is to foster collaborations and partnerships across various sectors, including technology, manufacturing, tourism, and renewable energy, opening doors to transformative prospects and shared growth between India and Egypt.

Rixos Premium Seagate and Rixos Sharm El Sheikh will welcome and gather 1400 guests from India. In addition, renowned Indian businessmen and celebrities, including Bollywood superstar actor Suniel Shetty and Oscar Award-winning singer Sukhwinder Singh, will also be present at the event.

“We are thrilled to host CREDAI NATCON 2023 at our lavish properties, Rixos Premium Seagate and Rixos Sharm El Sheikh. It is an honor to be part of such an exceptional and historic event that fosters collaboration and innovation within the real estate industry,” said Mr. Erkan Yildirim, Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt.

True Events, India's leading event planning company, in collaboration with Inventum Global and Rixos, is spearheading the planning, design, and execution of this remarkable gathering. This international event is an annual congregation of the key stakeholders, experts, and industry leaders from the Indian Real Estate industry.

Mr. Bunyat Ozpak, co-founder of Inventum Global, commented,“We are excited to be part of CREDAI NATCON 2023 at Rixos' luxurious properties. We believe that this event is a remarkable opportunity to connect the Indian real estate industry with Egypt's diverse sectors.”

Mr. Jaydeep, President of EMF ACE, added,“This event transcends borders and brings together the best of India and Egypt. This prestigious event will drive new ventures and partnerships, shaping the future of both nations. I am looking forward to a successful and transformative event.”

The final decision of the organizers was to choose Sharm El Sheikh instead of Tokyo, Japan, as a venue. This choice promises attendees with exquisite and exciting experience as this beautiful region is renowned for its stunning coastal beauty, pristine shorelines, vibrant coral reefs, and exceptional diving opportunities, while Rixos Premium Seagate and Rixos Sharm El Sheikh, with their breathtaking views, diverse dining options, and outstanding amenities, together serves as an ideal choice for not only hosting conferences but also for post-conference relaxation and networking.

About Rixos Hotels:

Rixos Hotels, established in 2000, is one of the world's fastest growing, luxury hotel chains. Dedicated to offering traditional Turkish hospitality and a unique spa experience in the finest surroundings and luxury ambience, Antalya based group owns and operates premium resorts & villas including city hotels in key regions as diverse as Turkey, Europe, CIS Countries, North Africa and Middle East.

Rixos Hotels portfolio of exceptional properties is sited in prime and historic locations. With more than 10,000 staff serving all its properties, Rixos Hotels have developed an innovative guest experience that blends the best of the new and old. Designed to offer a unique luxury long stay experience, the Rixos villas are beautifully furnished. Tailor-made service with private butler and concierge is the ultimate choice of the world's most distinguished travellers.

At the heart of every Rixos hotel is a revitalizing Wellness and Spa Center with an authentic Turkish Hammam, offering a unique spa treatment, menu and atmosphere.

Known for their hospitality, attentive personalized service and fine cuisine, Rixos Hotels received global recognition and top ratings from distinguished specialist professional bodies such as the American Five Star Diamond Award, Conde Nast, and World Travel Awards.