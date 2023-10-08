Cyber Energy Competition Forges The Path To Cyber Resilience At ADIPEC 2023New

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Cyber Energy 2023, a cyber resilience initiative developed in collaboration between the UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), announced the winners of the first-of-its-kind, hyper-realistic cyber drill competition.

The premier cybersecurity event, held during ADIPEC, brought together over 200 cyber enthusiasts from the energy sector to compete in a virtual round, followed by a final round that saw the top 10 cybersecurity talents go head-to-head, tackling the most pressing challenges from the energy sector.

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, said,“We stand at a pivotal juncture where the intersection of technology and energy demands unwavering cybersecurity vigilance. Cyber Energy is more than a competition; it's a challenge designed to equip participants with the skills necessary to detect and thwart cyberattacks through innovative drills. I'd like to thank the cyber talent who participated in Cyber Energy 2023 for contributing to our shared vision of a secure digital future for all.”

Mohamed Al Kaabi, Executive Vice President, Group Digital & Cyber Security, ADNOC, stated,“ADNOC's dedication to innovation and sustainability extends to our approach to cybersecurity. As we accelerate the energy transition through cutting-edge technology, we recognize the paramount importance of cybersecurity in safeguarding our operations and the global energy landscape. Initiatives such as the Cyber Energy event are a testament to our commitment to raising awareness on upholding the highest standards of digital security, protecting our assets and ensuring business reliability. It is our collective responsibility to actively contribute to building a more secure and robust digital tomorrow.”

The top three winners were honoured during an award ceremony, where H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, Yaser Almazrouei, Executive Director, People, Commercial & Corporate Support at ADNOC, and Tayba Al Hashemi, ADIPEC 2023 Chairperson and CEO of ADNOC Offshore, presented the awards and acknowledged the team's efforts in doing their part to strengthen their industry's cybersecurity landscape.

Benamarouche Abdelmoumen, Benhur Tekeste, and Ousamma Messabih were recognized for their exceptional vigilance and innovative problem-solving in effectively addressing complex cybersecurity challenges.

Cyber Energy 2023 sought to illuminate evolving cybersecurity challenges and elevate cyber resilience in a rapidly transforming energy landscape. The competition was supported by technology partners, CPX and Immersive Labs, who played a significant role in ensuring its success.

In addition to Cyber Energy, the CSC and ADNOC hosted a separate Tabletop Crisis Simulation Exercise for senior executives at ADIPEC. This exercise also addressed real-world cybersecurity threats impacting the industry, and encouraged knowledge sharing between UAE business leaders.

About the UAE Cyber Security Council:

The Cabinet of the UAE formed the Cyber Security Council in 2020 to support the UAE's commitment to achieving a safer digital transformation. It is headed by H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti and comprises a variety of federal and municipal authorities in the UAE. The Council is tasked with developing legislative and regulatory frameworks that address various issues, including cybersecurity and cybercrime, as well as securing present and upcoming technologies. Learn more at

About ADNOC:

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC's objective is to maximize the value of the Emirate's vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates' economic growth and diversification.