Milliken & Company Brings Plastic Additive Portfolio To Arabplast 2023

GHENT, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)– Milliken & Company, a diversified global manufacturer with specialty chemicals expertise, will showcase a range of transformative solutions that enhance the plastics circular economy at ArabPlast 2023. On display 13-15 December at stand 3B154, Milliken's team will present its leading additives that enable and support a new future for plastics production with holistic benefits across the entire value chain.

Fortified and enhanced by Milliken's innovative portfolio, plastics can take on performance-driven characteristics like increased clarity and strength and improved recyclability and emissions reductions, while supporting inter-material replacement opportunities and enabling recycled content utilization during production. Brands and manufacturers can also harness tangible gains from utilizing Milliken's additive portfolio that help advance their own sustainability goals and metrics. These benefits align with Milliken's enterprise-wide sustainability goals, including contributing to plastics end-of-life solutions, and reinforce Milliken's path to achieving its SBTi-verified near- and long-term net-zero targetsSBTi-verified near- and long-term net-zero targets.

“As experts in the field of additive and colorant technologies, Milliken is uniquely positioned to help further the circular economy for plastics with a range of solutions that promote reduction, reuse, recycling and replacement strategies-solutions that very much align with Milliken's overarching sustainability commitment,” shared Wim Van de Velde, global vice president of plastic additives for Milliken.

ArabPlast attendees can explore Milliken's leading clarifier, modifier and additive products, including:



Millad® NX® 8000 ECO, a clarifying agent for polypropylene (PP) that boosts clarity, enables faster production rates and reduces energy use. This product is certified by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) to provide average energy savings of 10% for the production of injection molded clarified PP parts.

Hyperform® HPN®, performance additives for PP, deliver an improved balance in stiffness and impact-resistant properties while reducing energy use. The Hyperform line is certified by UL to enable 5% to 8% energy savings when this product is used as a nucleator when producing thin-wall injection-molded PP container lids and similar PP applications.

DeltaMax®, performance modifiers for virgin and recycled PP, is unique in its ability to balance melt flow, impact strength, and stiffness to increase overall performance. DeltaMax helps converters reduce energy by running machines with faster cycle times or lower temperatures.

DeltaFlowTM Viscosity Modifiers are solid concentrates designed to specifically help PP recyclers by increasing the melt flow rate of recycled polypropylene (rPP) for extrusion and injection molding processes. UltraGuardTM Solutions are concentrates that improve barrier properties in polyethylene (PE) to enable downgauging for reduced material usage and part weight, allowing designers to create more mono-material products to improve end-stage recyclability.

“We are a technology leader in the plastics ecosystem,” added Van de Velde.“But we understand the importance of collaboration to achieve critical sustainability milestones, which is why we're working within the industry to envision the future of circular plastics.”

Milliken will also preview purposeful partnerships that are accelerating the plastics circularity conversation. From customer-level collaborations aimed at exploring carbon emission reductions or inter-material replacement solutions to expansive industry partnerships, like PureCycle and Holy Grail 2.0, Milliken contributes to meaningful and impactful projects in the industry. Its dual-prong focus on technical innovation and purposeful collaboration illustrates the value Milliken can have within the plastics ecosystem.

Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow's breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people's lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, specialty chemical, flooring and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations.