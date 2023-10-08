Engage In A Thrilling New Maker-Racing Experience: The Olioli® Grand Prix!

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The ultimate maker racer event has arrived at OliOli ®

The new temporary exhibition will run until 31st October 2023.

The OliOli ® Grand Prix, the only maker racer experience of its kind in the region, is calling all racing fanatics and kids who love to create, design and race cars!

Children aged 4 and above are welcome to explore their imagination and engineering skills, by creating their own miniature race cars! This hands-on experience combines learning and play in a way that only OliOli ® can deliver.

Kids will be able to put their cars to the test on not one, but three different tracks: The Practice Track, the Stunt Track and finally compete with friends and family on The Race Track to see who gets the fastest time and comes out on top!

That's not all, the temporary exhibition at OliOli ® will showcase a one-of-a-kind, never before seen in the Middle East, cardboard replica of an F1 car!

Discover The OliOli ® Grand Prix, where learning meets play in an unforgettable way, until 31st October 2023.

The OliOli® Grand Prix is included in all Standard PLUS tickets starting from AED159 for 1 Child + 1 Adult

Learn more at olioli/olioli-grand-prix or follow us on Instagram @olioliuae.

What is OliOli®?

OliOli®️ is an experiential play museum that offers family-fun wholesome experiences in a re-imagined interactive play environment. It propels holistic development through its carefully curated galleries, inspiring a new generation of explorers. In total, our galleries include over 45 interactive, whimsical and wonderful things to do – unlocking creativity at every turn and sparking a genuine love of learning.