RSA Cold Chain Breaks Ground To Initiate Phase 2 Expansion Enabling 3X Network Capacity Growth

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

RSA Cold Chain, an established and award-winning cold chain solutions provider in the UAE, celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony for the highly anticipated phase 2 expansion of its state-of-the-art facility in Dubai. The ceremony was attended by the leadership team of RSA Cold Chain and Group AMANA who broke ground on a 12,000-pallet position facility. This development marks a milestone in the company's journey towards enhancing its capacity and service offerings to meet the escalating demands of the market in the region.

In response to growing customer demand, RSA Cold Chain is operating from an additional facility, effectively doubling the capacity as the expansion project progresses.

Earlier this year, RSA Global, the parent company of RSA Cold Chain, and Americold Realty Trust, Inc., a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value-added services, announced their partnership and immediate plans to expand locally. The companies plan to strategically pursue additional development opportunities in the Middle East.

Following the partnership announcement, RSA Cold Chain immediately initiated the planning that led to this groundbreaking ceremony, exemplifying one of the many collaborations that RSA Cold Chain is undertaking. The new facility of RSA Cold Chain is poised to triple its network capacity, enhancing its provisions for the food industry, which encompasses both bonded and non-bonded storage solutions and a complete end-to-end cold and frozen supply chain solution.

Under the leadership of Abhishek Shah, RSA Cold Chain is well-positioned to make significant strides in expanding its services across industries requiring cold chain solutions in the UAE and the broader Middle East region. Mr. Shah shared,“This groundbreaking ceremony marks the initiation of a journey that promises not only increased operational capabilities but also enhanced efficiency and innovation in meeting the evolving needs of the food and beverage industry in the region.”

Also in attendance was RSA Cold Chain Board Member, Richard Winnall, who stated,“As we break ground to pave the way for RSA Cold Chain's new Phase 2 expansion, we are expanding our space and storage capabilities in order to serve our customers better. This project demonstrates our commitment to partnering and delivering innovative growth in both the industry and the region.”

“For Group AMANA, this collaboration with RSA Cold Chain reflects our enduring dedication to redefining industry standards. Our partnership with RSA Cold Chain has been long-standing, and we have supported them by delivering all their projects in the region. By adopting a pioneering pre-cast and steel modular approach, we showcase our commitment to innovation and our unwavering focus on delivering certainty in solutions for our clients. We thank RSA Cold Chain for entrusting us to build with them once again.” Added Jihad Bsaibes, CEO, Group Amana.

Stay tuned for further updates as RSA Cold Chain progresses towards redefining the cold chain landscape in the UAE and beyond. About RSA Cold Chain:

RSA Cold Chain is a HACCP and ISO 22000 certified cold storage arm of RSA Global, a digital supply chain and e-commerce logistics specialist providing global e-commerce companies with seamless access to the booming regional markets of the Middle East, North Africa, and India.

RSA Cold Chain is dedicated to providing reliable end-to-end cold & frozen 3PL solutions to meet the growing demand of the food industry in the UAE and the MENA especially as the surge in population and food consumption has been brought to the region.

Since it started its operations in 2017, RSA Cold Chain has received numerous awards and recognition for its sophisticated infrastructure and operational design serving sectors from packaged food, fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy products, and frozen foods.

About Group AMANA:

Group AMANA is a leading regional design-build company specialising in industrial construction for over three decades. With a track record of delivering over 1,500 industrial projects and serving more than 130 repeat clients, AMANA has established itself as a trusted name in providing turn-key solutions for fast-track projects. Guided by its“We Build With You” philosophy, the company is dedicated to championing intelligent solutions that ensure projects are value-engineered throughout their lifecycle.

Group AMANA operates through three key verticals: Construct, Manufacture, and Enhance. The Construct vertical encompasses AMANA Contracting and AMANA Aviation Fueling, offering intelligent solutions to industrial, commercial, and institutional markets. The Manufacture vertical, through its subsidiaries DuBox and DuPod, is revolutionising the industry with next generation offsite modular building solutions. The Enhance vertical, comprising of AMANA Solar, AMANA Energy-Saving, and AMANA's sustainability consultancy arm Mustadam, is driving the region's sustainability agenda through cleaner energy saving solutions and services.