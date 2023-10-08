Miracles Abu Dhabi Elevates Its Holistic Wellness Experience In Partnership With Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Miracles offers a range of holistic therapies and self-development techniques to promote balance and well-being in mind and body.

Miracles Abu Dhabi, a renowned holistic wellness center, is proud to announce its partnership with the prestigious luxury hotel, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, to promote wellness and self-care in the heart of the city.

Founded in Dubai in 2013 by Amrit Chand Schmidt, Miracles Abu Dhabi promotes holistic well-being, serving a growing community across the UAE. This partnership with Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi marks a significant milestone in their journey to bring the transformative power of wellness to both international travelers and local residents.

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, renowned for its embodiment of the essence of Thai culture, which places a premium on balance and wellness, is honored to host Miracles Abu Dhabi within its distinguished premises. Offered through Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi's award-winning Namm Spa, Miracles provides an array of holistic practices designed to harmonize the mind, body, and spirit. Their core therapies, Chakra balancing, Reiki, RTT, Crystal Healing, and Stress & Anxiety Management, provide guests with a transformative journey toward improved well-being. Complementary sessions on meditation and yoga are also offered through D-Fit Dusit.

Under the guidance of newly appointed Center Manager Jane Elizabeth Muff, a skilled Transformational Coach and Energy Healer, Miracles Abu Dhabi becomes a sanctuary where clients feel safe, understood, and cared for. Jane Elizabeth's unique approach blends life coaching and energy balancing techniques to empower clients to manifest their goals and remove obstacles on their path to realizing their dreams.

This collaboration between Miracles Abu Dhabi and Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi underscores their shared commitment to fostering well-being and promoting self-care. Together, they aspire to create an environment where individuals can embark on a journey to rediscover themselves and find a profound sense of inner peace and vitality.

About Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi:



Thai-inspired design and gracious hospitality come together at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, centrally located in the city's new business and government district. The five-star luxury hotel offers easy access to the Eastern Mangroves, the iconic seaside promenade, and the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Distinguished by its prominent glass tower, the hotel promises luxurious rooms and suites to await your arrival, ensuring utmost comfort and elegance. For extended stays, we offer elegant executive apartments, tailored to meet your needs. The hotel also features six award-winning restaurants, where a wide array of delicacies awaits to satisfy every palate. Restaurant options include Michelin-selected Namak, an Indian restaurant, our Thai heritage dining venue, Benjarong, Urban Kitchen, and McGettigan's.

Guests can also pamper themselves at Namm Spa, where rejuvenating treatments and therapies will leave each one feeling refreshed and revitalized. Guests can also stay fit and active at DFiT Fitness Centre, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for workout needs.