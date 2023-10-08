Beyond Boundaries: Glinks UAE Invites Aspirants To Iconic Study Abroad Fair 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Fully packed on-spot admission applications, co-op, and scholarship support.

Dubai, UAE– Glinks International Education Consultants, an established name in the realm of global education consultancy, is all set to empower the ambitions of students at the highly anticipated Study Abroad Education Fair happening in Dubai. The event is scheduled to take place on the 14th & 15th of October, 2023, in the Sheraton Grand Hotel Dubai, commencing from 12 PM, and concluding at 7 PM.

In an era of expanding educational horizons, Glinks recognizes the significance of personalized guidance and support for students aspiring to study abroad. The Study Abroad Education Fair serves as a beacon of opportunity, and with a vision to empower young minds and foster global connections, Glinks UAE invites you to embark on a transformative journey of knowledge and discovery.

Study abroad fair brings together renowned 20+ universities from Europe, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and the USA. This event is a unique chance for students and parents to interact directly with the decision-makers from these top-notch universities.

Glinks is geared to provide comprehensive assistance to attendees through an array of tailored services:

On-spot Admission Assessment: Glinks seasoned counselors will conduct on-the-spot assessments to evaluate the eligibility of aspiring students. This personalized approach ensures that attendees receive immediate feedback on their academic standing and the potential institutions that align with their goals.

Scholarships: Recognizing the financial aspect of overseas education, Glinks aims to make it more accessible through the exploration of various scholarship opportunities. Attendees will gain insights into scholarship programs that can significantly alleviate the financial burden associated with studying abroad, without compromising available opportunities, and breaking the bank.

Expert Counseling: Navigating the complex landscape of international education can be challenging. Glinks expert counselors will be available to provide one-on-one guidance, addressing queries related to academic choices, career trajectories, and the nuances of the application process.

Application Fee Waiver: Glinks understands the financial investment involved in the application process. To facilitate a smoother journey, eligible attendees can benefit from exclusive application fee waivers for selective universities, making the application process more affordable.

Discussion on Co-op and Internships: Gaining practical experience alongside academic pursuits is pivotal for a holistic education. The fair provides a platform for attendees to explore cooperative education and internship opportunities, enhancing their readiness for the professional world.

Direct Interaction with University Delegates: Glinks facilitates direct engagement with representatives from renowned universities, giving students a chance to directly engage with academic representatives. This interaction allows attendees to gain in-depth insights into academic programs, admission requirements, and the unique offerings of each institution.

Beyond academics, this fair encourages students to forge connections. Recognizing the immense value of networking, attendees are urged to explore opportunities that extend beyond the academic sphere, fostering growth both personally and professionally.

Glinks International Education Consultants has a proven track record of guiding students toward successful academic pursuits abroad. The Study Abroad Fair 2023 is yet another initiative to empower and inspire the next generation of global leaders.

Representing 170+ International Partners, and 6+ branches in the Middle East & India, Glinks aims at Bridging the Gap between Study and Success!

As a testament to Glinks commitment to making quality education accessible, the Study Abroad Fair 2023 is free to attend. Interested individuals are encouraged to register early to secure their spot on the website:

Glinks International Education Consultants is a team of qualified specialists guiding students through every academic phase to offer complete education consultation services. This entails recognizing each student's educational needs, interests, and finances. Glinks goes above by helping students prepare applications, find scholarships, facilitate admission, plan post-admission travel, and provide induction services. The comprehensive approach of Glinks ensures students get continuous assistance throughout their study – making their dream to study abroad come into reality.