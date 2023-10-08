296 Nominations From 14 Arab Countries Received For The Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2023 (WAM) – The organizing committee of the seventh edition of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award announced that the jury has finished screening applications. This edition of the Award is organised under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the“Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and with the support of Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazza Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, and President of the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Women's Clubs.

The total number of registrations has reached 296 applications from 14 Arab countries in the Award's 11 categories.

The organising committee received 91 applications from the United Arab Emirates, 46 from Egypt, 14 from Bahrain, 9 from Jordan, 6 from Syria, 5 from Lebanon, 4 from Morocco, 3 each from Oman, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Sudan, as well as 2 from Palestine and one each from Kuwait and Libya.

The registration process ran for two and a half months from the opening of nominations for the award in late June, until the closing date for applications on 10 September.

The award categories, with the total value of the cash prizes amounting to AED 1,800,000, include 11 for the individual and group levels (sports federations and institutions). The individual level categories are comprised of: Best Arab Women Athlete, Best Emirati Women Athlete, Best Youth Athlete, Best Paralympic Athlete, Best Female/Male Coach, Best Sports Media, and Best Sports Mother.

The award categories at the group level which includes sports federations and institutions are: Best Youth Development Program, Best Team, and Best Sports Creative Initiative. A special award will also be given by the jury to honour the Arab Sport Personality of the Year for her outstanding performance and contributions to the advancement of women's sports in the Arab world.

Dr. Najwa Mohammed Al Hosani, Chair of the Judging Committee for the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award, said:“We are pleased with the great turnout in nominations for the award and the number of files received by the committee from various Arab countries. It confirms the significance of the award, which is the largest in the Arab world dedicated to honouring and appreciating distinguished women in the field of women's sports who have made great achievements and won championships throughout the year.”

She added:“The jury, whose membership includes an elite group of Arab and international names in the field of women's sports, has completed the sorting and evaluation of nomination applications, according to the award's criteria, and the judging process will be completed on 14 October. The short list will include three male and female candidates in each award category and will be announced on 29 October.”

