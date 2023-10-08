Malaffi Achieves Another Milestone With Linking 2 Billion Clinical Records

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2023 (WAM) – Malaffi, the region's first Health Information Exchange (HIE) platform and a strategic initiative of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), has marked a significant milestone of connecting 2 billion unique clinical records representing 7.9 million unique patient records in Abu Dhabi.

Malaffi provides access to a broad spectrum of clinical records covering encounters, allergies, laboratory results, radiology reports, radiology images, medications, problems and diagnosis, diagnostic test results of ECG and spirometry, procedures, clinical documents, immunisation records, and microbiology results.

Malaffi is now connected to nearly all healthcare facilities in the Emirate, serving over 47,000 authorised users, including doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals, at more than 2,736 healthcare facilities across Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said:“As the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi remains focused on ensuring the availability of seamless operations across the sector for both healthcare professionals and patients, we're proud to witness Malaffi soar in improving healthcare outcomes. In real life, the connection of over 2 billion unique clinical records translates to efficiency in providing care and effectiveness in delivering services. We continue to empower our partners across the sector with means that support them in integrating the latest solutions and breakthrough technologies that will further reiterate the Emirate's position as a leading destination for innovation in healthcare.”

Commenting on this achievement, Kareem Shaheen, the Acting CEO of Malaffi, said:“This achievement underlines our commitment to safely securing the exchange of patients' health information to enhance the quality of healthcare and patient outcomes. The joint efforts of the healthcare community and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and their vision to advancing the healthcare industry are truly inspiring as they work towards positioning Abu Dhabi as a world-leading destination for healthcare.”

Furthermore, Malaffi's achievement of connecting 2 billion unique clinical records is a transformative milestone, contributing to revolutionising Abu Dhabi's healthcare landscape by providing healthcare practitioners with comprehensive patient data for better-informed decisions. These records not only enhance AI-driven predictive solutions for precise risk identification and enhanced patient safety but also provide a trove of insights guiding the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi in further strengthening healthcare standards and fueling innovative research for advanced treatments and medicines.