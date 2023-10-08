Spartan World Championship 2023 Unveils Exciting New Course Options

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2023 (WAM) – Spartan, the world's leading endurance sports and extreme wellness brand, is raising the stakes once again with the introduction of a 3km obstacle course and a first-of-its-kind night race at the Spartan World Championship hosted by Abu Dhabi Sports Council this year. An adrenaline-pumping weekend awaits athletes from around the world as they head to Abu Dhabi for the third consecutive year in a bid to become a Spartan World Champion in Al Wathba desert in Abu Dhabi from 8th to 10th December.

The 3km action kicks off with a 1st round qualifier, featuring a 1km course loop with 10 challenging obstacles where athletes will battle it out for a coveted spot in the next round. The competition then heats up in the semi-final qualifier, where participants face another 1km course loop with an array of obstacles. Only the strongest will advance to the grand finale, featuring a gruelling 3km course loop consisting of three rounds of the 1km course and 30 obstacles. Hundreds of athletes are expected to participate in this high-stakes showdown, but only the top 15 male and female competitors will advance to the final, vying to cement their status as a Spartan champion. The top three winners in male and female categories will also receive a generous reward out of the $85,000 prize pot.

Taking place on Friday, 8th December, the night race marks the official start of the World Championship weekend and will feature the fully illuminated 5km Spartan Sprint course in the middle of the desert. The inaugural race will have two heats, commencing at 5:30pm and 5:45pm respectively and is open to all who would like to register, with participants required to wear headlamps. Following the night race, the mainstage will come to life with live music performances, the official Parade of Nations, and finally, an inspiring athlete panel discussion.

The race venue at Al Wathba, is just 30 minutes outside of Abu Dhabi city and Abu Dhabi International Airport, providing a convenient location for both local and international competitors and participants.