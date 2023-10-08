NCM Warns Of Fog Formation And Poor Visibility

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2023 (WAM) – The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has warned of a chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility.

In a statement today, the NCM said horizontal visibility may drop even further at times over some internal areas from 00:30 until 09:00 Friday, 6th October 2023.