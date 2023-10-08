UAE Circular Economy Council Reviews Report On Private Sector's Contributions

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 6th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The UAE Circular Economy Council today reviewed the UAE Circular Economy Landscape Report for 2023 and evaluated the experience of the private sector in driving the circular economy. The meeting was virtually attended by Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and Chief Executive Officer of the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA).

The Council made the announcement during its third meeting chaired by Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change & Environment, and hosted by Majid Al Futtaim Group to review the achievements and developments in the implementation of the circular economy agenda. The meeting also highlighted the best practices by the private sector, and discussed a number of topics focused on accelerating the implementation of the UAE Circular Economy Policy covering four key sectors: manufacturing, food, infrastructure and transport.

The meeting was attended by Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and council members.

Addressing the meeting, Mariam Almheiri said:“The UAE is committed to promoting the circular economy and identifying solutions that contribute to sustainable growth through the cooperation of all key stakeholders including the private sector. The Council underpins the continued collaboration of all partners in strengthening the framework of the national circular economy. This is part of the UAE's comprehensive approach to achieving Net Zero by 2050.”

She added:“The Council reviewed the UAE Circular Economy Landscape Report and the achievements made by various stakeholders, highlighting the success we can achieve in pivoting to the circular economy through continued collaboration. Through this report, we are also sharing best practices and national expertise in embracing the circular economy. We also look forward to sharing these experiences with the global community during COP28 this year.”

She concluded:“The circular economy is critical pathway in building a sustainable future, by preserving natural resources, reducing waste, and promoting the conservation of resources at source. This not only promotes environmental sustainability but also presents remarkable growth opportunities that add to our nation's economic competitiveness. I urge all members of the Council to continue their remarkable work and strengthen the involvement of the private sector to achieve even more significant results.”

Ahmed Galal Ismail, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim – Holding said:“Creating an environment that actively encourages circularity at every point in the value chain is integral to the responsible use of our resources. The measure of our collective success hinges on our ability to bring sectors and society together, united by legislation and the regulatory frameworks that serve as the foundation for the creative ecosystem in which a circular economy may thrive.”

Circular Economy Landscape Report

The Council reviewed the UAE Circular Economy Landscape Report 2023, which highlighted the pioneering efforts and actions taken by partners across the UAE to support the country's transition towards a circular economy.

The report showcases a variety of initiatives and projects, each illustrating how various strategic partners have scaled up their circular economy solutions across different sectors. The report highlights projects that include circular design, eco-friendly manufacturing practices, and waste management innovations and initiatives to promote sustainable consumption. The report also reviews the actions taken, reflecting the spirit of innovation, determination and future thinking that characterises the UAE's transition to a circular economy.

Circular economy proposals

The meeting discussed main developments regarding various policies as part of the circular economy agenda of relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Climate Change & Environment, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Ministry of Economy, and Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure. In addition, the“Emirates Circular Economy Laboratory proposal” was reviewed, as well as a proposal to host the Circular Economy Forum during COP28. The meeting reviewed latest updates from the Lootah Biofuel Plant.

Members of the Council were briefed on all the circular economy practices of Majid Al Futtaim Group in supporting the UAE's circular economy ecosystem.

The third meeting of the Council was attended by officials from federal and local authorities as well as the private sector. The meeting was attended by Omar Ahmed Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Nawal Al Hosany, Acting Assistant Undersecretary of the green development and climate change sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; H.E. Eng. Othaibah AlQaydi, Acting, Assistant Undersecretary of Sustainable Communities Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; and. Other participants included: H.E. Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, Director General - Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman; Eng. Ali Al Dhaheri, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer); and Khaled Al Huraimel, Chief Executive Officer – Beeah.

Eng. Aisha Al Abdooli, Director, Green Development & Environment Affairs Department, Ministry of Climate Change & Environment, Samar Elmnhrawy, SVP HC and Sustainability Services (HO) - Corporate H.O.– Majid Al Futtaim Group; Anis Nassar, Lead, Resource Circularity - World Economic Forum and a number of experts also attended the event.

