UAE President, US Senator Joni Ernst Discuss Bilateral Strategic Alliance

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with US Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa to discuss ways to further solidify the strategic alliance between the two nations in various fields.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati, the two sides exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments of mutual interest and discussed joint efforts by the UAE and US to further strengthen global stability, peace, and prosperity for the benefit of all people.

The two sides underscored their commitment to expanding efforts to promote development and reinforce stability throughout the broader Middle East region and beyond.

Senator Ernst expressed her appreciation for the essential role of the UAE in bolstering regional and international security and stability and emphasised the keenness of US leadership to deepen cooperation with the UAE on all fronts.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; and Yousef Manea Al Otaiba, the UAE Ambassador to the United States, along with the delegation accompanying the US Senator.



