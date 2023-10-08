UAE Records Best-Ever Performance At Asian Games

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

HANGZHOU, China, 6th October, 2023 (WAM) – Following Wednesday's Bronze medal for the UAE Show Jumping team, rider Omar Al Marzouqi takes Silver and Abdulla Al Marri secures Bronze in today's individual championship at the 19th Asian Games. This marks the first time in history that the UAE has won three Equestrian medals at the Asian Games.



The youngest rider on the team, Omar Al Marzouqi riding Dalida VD Zuuthoeve, owned by Al Shira'aa rode two double clears to make it through to the jump-off, where he rode a tremendous tactical round to finish clear in a time of 42 to take Silver. This is Omar's 2nd medal at Olympic level, having previously claimed Silver at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina, aged 15.



Abdulla Al Marri on James VDO Heihoef, also owned by Al Shira'aa, had a more challenging start to the day with penalties in the first round but recovered well to ride clear over a challenging course in the second round and take Bronze following a clear jump-off in 42, just behind teammate Omar Al Marzouqi.



