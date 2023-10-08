Dubai Culture Organises 'History Of Arabic Calligraphy In UAE' Exhibition

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 6th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has welcomed visitors to explore an exhibition at Al Shindagha Museum, the UAE's largest heritage museum, Titled“History of Arabic Calligraphy in the United Arab Emirates".

This exhibition showcases Emirati talent's profound passion for calligraphy, offering a reflection of the country's deep interest and commitment to this art form. The exhibition is part of the inaugural Dubai Calligraphy Biennale, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, until 31st October, 2023.

The Biennale comprises 19 unique exhibitions across more than 35 locations throughout Dubai.

The exhibition, held in partnership with Hroof Arabiya magazine and with lead support from Sandooq Al Watan, revisits the origins of this craft, tracing the roots of the national interest in calligraphy. In retrospect, it is an insight into the efforts of Emirati calligraphers to present the versatility of the Arabic letter. It also highlights the efforts of 12 Emirati calligraphers and artists, who, through their 12 artworks, shed light on their contributions to advancing this art form.