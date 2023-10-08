MBZUH Adds 'Sheikh Zayed Legacy Of Peaceful Coexistence' Subject To Its Academic Programmes

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH) has incorporated the subject "Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful Coexistence" into academic programmes and courses.

The announcement is part of its commitment to enhancing its strategic vision and scientific initiatives to spread a culture of tolerance and human fraternity and upholding the values of moderation and openness.

Sheikh Zayed's Legacy of Peaceful Coexistence holds a significant place within Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities, providing an opportunity to delve into the personality of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Through studying his historical positions on crucial issues in the Arab region and the world, the university will gain valuable insights into his vision and ideas. Sheikh Zayed, who laid the foundations for the civilisational and human development of the emirates, played a pivotal role in fostering the values of coexistence and unity that have made the UAE a regional and global leader in promoting these ideals.

MBZUH takes pride in offering the course to showcase the exceptional qualities that set Sheikh Zayed apart. Sheikh Zayed's Legacy of Peaceful Coexistence encompasses all aspects of his journey, from his early years to the memorable moments that have been immortalised in history.

It serves as a guiding beacon for the wise leadership of our state, inspiring them to follow his guidance and footsteps. Sheikh Zayed's immortal positions, both locally and internationally, have greatly contributed to local development efforts and have influenced many of the challenges faced by Arab and Islamic nations. His global impact has established a strong foundation for UAE diplomacy.

In teaching this subject, the university aims to introduce the new generations to the honourable history of the Al Nahyan family, the challenges faced during the establishment of the UAE, and the instrumental role played by the late Sheikh Zayed in overcoming these challenges.